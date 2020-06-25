9th Circ. Gives New Life To Marketer's Arbitration Push

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge shouldn't have rejected a marketing company's bid to arbitrate a suit claiming it cheated two models out of their pay, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding the lower court overlooked a clause in the arbitration agreement saying an arbitrator should referee disputes about the agreement's enforceability. The appellate panel voted 2-1 Wednesday to void a California federal judge's decision denying Team Enterprises' bid to compel arbitration in a proposed wage-and-hour class action brought by former independent contractors Felicia Cipolla and Alexis Wood. The majority said the lower court didn't analyze the effect of a delegation clause that said an arbitrator...

