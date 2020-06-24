Amazon Targets Bogus Goods With New Anti-Counterfeit Unit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon is launching a team aimed at putting counterfeiters in the crosshairs, the online retail behemoth announced Wednesday, saying the new unit's remit will span the globe as it supplements other efforts Amazon is already making to stop the sale of fake merchandise. The new Counterfeit Crimes Unit, comprising former federal prosecutors, professional investigators and data analysts, will work with legitimate sellers and law enforcement authorities to detect and deter sales of counterfeit goods on Amazon's platform, the company said in a blog post. "Every counterfeiter is on notice that they will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS