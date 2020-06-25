Chubb Aims To Ax Target's Data Breach Coverage Claim

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Chubb Ltd. urged a Minnesota federal court to rule that it does not have to cover Target Corp.'s losses stemming from bank settlements over a 2013 data breach, arguing that the hack did not cause a "loss of use" for the store customer's credit cards. ACE American Insurance Co. and ACE Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said Tuesday that after the data breach, cardholders still had "exclusive" ownership of their cards, and they could continue to use them to perform the same function as before the breach. "Contrary to Target's assertion, the cardholder could still use the physical payment card for...

