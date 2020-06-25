PrivatBank Pushes For Quicker Trial Prep In Sham Loan Suit

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 7:17 PM BST) -- PrivatBank urged a London judge on Thursday to set an early trial date for its $1.9 billion fraud suit against its former owners, arguing that the case has already had too many delays. Andrew Hunter QC, counsel for PrivatBank, said his client is keen for a 10-week trial to start in October 2021. But the defendants, who have been accused of running a sham loan scheme to steal the bank's money, want more time and are seeking a trial date in 2022, between May and October. They say the bank's proposed timetable is "not realistic or sensible" for such a complex case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS