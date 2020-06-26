Salt Supplier And Insurer Settle £2.8M Suit Over Fire Damage

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 7:07 PM BST) -- Covea Insurance PLC has settled a claim brought against it by a salt manufacturing company over £2.8 million ($3.4 million) in alleged losses from a fire that rapidly spread at one of its plants. NGS Salt Supplies Ltd.'s claim against Covea has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on June 5, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London on Tuesday. Judge Andrew Baker signed off the order and said the proceedings will be halted unless either side needs the court's help in enforcing or carrying out the terms of the agreement, which remain...

