Full 8th Circ. Asked To Rethink CRST Driver Recruits Ruling

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- TransAm Trucking Inc. told the Eighth Circuit Wednesday that keeping alive claims it improperly recruited long-haul truck drivers who were bound by a contract and noncompete agreement to rival CRST Expedited Inc. hampers competition for trucking jobs. TransAm petitioned for a rehearing or rehearing en banc of a panel's 2-1 decision last month, which revived CRST's lawsuit after finding there was sufficient evidence to suggest "TransAm's actions caused the drivers not to perform their contracts with CRST" and "TransAm intentionally and improperly interfered with the CRST-driver contracts." The decision completely upends legitimate competition in the job market, TransAm contended. A business...

