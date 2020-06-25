Investors Fight CBD Co.'s Bid To Ax Suit Over Clinical Trial

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals of withholding worrisome clinical trial results from the public have told a Pennsylvania federal court that the company can't beat their proposed class action by relying on its own self-serving interpretations of the data. The investors said Wednesday that Zynerba's continued pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its anti-seizure CBD patch Zygel is irrelevant to its silence on the troubling initial results, which sent the company's stock plummeting by 22% once they were revealed. "That Zynerba continues to develop Zygel and may ultimately receive FDA approval and commercialize its only therapy under...

