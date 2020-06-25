Constellation Sells Brandy, Wine Brands In 2 Deals For $385M

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Constellation Brands said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand and its Nobilo Wine brand in two deals totaling $385 million, as part of an ongoing plan by the alcohol giant to pare down its portfolio. The deals are between Constellation Brands Inc. — which is the company behind Corona and Modelo beers — and Sazerac Co. Inc. and E. & J. Gallo Winery, according to a statement. In the agreement with Cooley-advised Sazerac, Constellation is selling the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand and associated inventory and interests in certain contracts for roughly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS