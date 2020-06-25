Cancer Biotech Lands $110M In Financing, Refiles For IPO

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Cancer-focused biotechnology group Poseida Therapeutics Inc. said Thursday that it's raising $110 million in its latest financing round, which comes about a week after it refiled plans for a $115 million initial public offering. In the statement Thursday, San Diego, California-based Poseida said its Series D funding round was led by funds advised by Fidelity Management Research Company LLC and included Adage Capital Management and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. Including the proceeds from the Series D, Poseida has now raised at least about $335 million from its investors, including the $225 million it had raised by the end of March, according to...

