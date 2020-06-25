Chicago Nurse's Retaliation Case Gets OK To Move Forward

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday allowed a nurse technician's suit to proceed, alleging that supervisors at the Chicago hospital where she worked created a hostile work environment after she filed a charge of pregnancy discrimination. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said during a hearing Thursday that plaintiff Katreesha Gordon had adequately stated a claim for retaliation against the University of Illinois-Chicago, and allowed the case to proceed to discovery. An attorney for the university said Gordon's complaint wasn't entirely clear as to whether she was making two separate claims for retaliation and a hostile work environment, or if the latter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS