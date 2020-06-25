Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Nurse's Retaliation Case Gets OK To Move Forward

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday allowed a nurse technician's suit to proceed, alleging that supervisors at the Chicago hospital where she worked created a hostile work environment after she filed a charge of pregnancy discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said during a hearing Thursday that plaintiff Katreesha Gordon had adequately stated a claim for retaliation against the University of Illinois-Chicago, and allowed the case to proceed to discovery.

An attorney for the university said Gordon's complaint wasn't entirely clear as to whether she was making two separate claims for retaliation and a hostile work environment, or if the latter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!