2 Firms Guide Tech-Focused SPAC's Planned $525M IPO

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Maples and Calder, a technology-focused special purpose acquisition company led by veterans of the tech and fintech sectors said Thursday it's planning to raise about $525 million in its initial public offering. Cayman Islands-based Artius Acquisition Inc. said it's planning to sell 52.5 million units at $10 each, with each unit including one share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. The underwriters for the offering have a 45-day option to buy up to roughly 7.9 million more units, Artius said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Artius Acquisition...

