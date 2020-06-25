UK Charity Faces £13M VAT Bill After ECJ Preliminary Ruling

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A U.K. charitable trust faces a £13 million ($16.1 million) value-added tax bill after an adviser to the European Union's highest court said Thursday that fees charities pay for investment management services outside the EU are subject to tax. The finding comes as a potential loss for the Wellcome Trust, a major benefactor for medical research, in its fight to squash £13 million in VAT that the trust said it overpaid to HM Revenue & Customs. Gerard Hogan, an advocate general for the European Court of Justice, dampened Wellcome's prospects for a refund, finding generally that charitable trusts buying investment management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS