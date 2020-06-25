Underpaid Migrant Farmworkers Were Lured To ICE, Suit Says

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Migrant laborers working at a Michigan grower were underpaid, threatened with deportation and ultimately lured to a Walmart parking lot where they were arrested by immigration authorities, migrant advocacy organizations alleged in a Thursday lawsuit in federal court. The lawsuit, brought by the Michigan Immigrants Rights Center, Farmworker Legal Services and Centro de los Derechos del Migrante Inc., accused Michigan-based Four Star Greenhouse of turning a blind eye while its recruiting agent withheld pay from and abused the greenhouse's migrant workers. Benjamin Botts, legal director at Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, told Law360 that Four Star should be held responsible...

