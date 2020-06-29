House Approves New Rules For Credit Reporting

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved a credit reporting bill that would mandate the creation of a combined portal for consumers to review their credit scores, increase federal regulation and boost data security requirements. The Protecting Your Credit Score Act, which passed on a 234-179 vote with all but three Republicans opposed, would increase Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulation of credit reporting agencies. A new ombudsperson would be charged with "resolving persistent errors that are not resolved in a timely manner" by credit bureaus and making referrals for enforcement. The regulator would also set standards for data security....

