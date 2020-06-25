DOI Drops DC Circ. Appeal Of Tribal Recognition Ruling

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday it is abandoning its bid to defend its ban on groups repetitioning for acknowledgment as a tribe, paving the way for the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to continue to pursue federal recognition. A D.C. federal judge in late March handed a win to the Michigan-based Burt Lake Band, which has sought federal recognition for more than 80 years, saying the DOI's Bureau of Indian Affairs' 2015 ban on repetitioning wasn't justified. U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson ruled then that the BIA's decision not to...

