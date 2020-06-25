Adidas Can't Undo Nike's Sneaker Patent Win, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled on Thursday that Adidas can appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that upheld two Nike patents for knitted sneaker technology even though Adidas wasn't sued over the patents, but that finding alone isn't enough to change the outcome in Adidas' favor. A three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion that Nike's earlier accusations that Adidas' "Primeknit" sneakers infringed Nike's patents for its "Flyknit" sneakers were enough to give Adidas standing to appeal the PTAB's decisions upholding the patents. Despite this, the panel said the PTAB correctly found that Adidas failed to show that Nike patents were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS