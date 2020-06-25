Nurses Union Doesn't Have To Turn Over Docs To Challenger

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has rejected an effort by the agency's prosecutor to make a nurses' union give a dissident worker a copy of a neutrality agreement with a Texas hospital, noting "a nearly perfect cyclone of ambiguity" as to whether the deal even exists. Administrative Law Judge Keltner Locke on Wednesday said National Nurses United's Texas branch did not violate its duty of fair representation by refusing to give the purported agreement to a worker seeking to kick the union out of a Texas hospital. The NLRB Office of the General Counsel did not show Corpus Christi Medical...

