NLRB OKs Searching Workers' Cars, Company Devices

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Employers don't violate the law when they monitor or search company-issued devices or networks and employees' cars on company premises, the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday in a decision applying its revamped policy on workplace rules. The NLRB found that policies stating that employers could monitor employee use of company devices and reserve the right to search personal property — like cars — on company premises did not violate the National Labor Relations Act. The board made its finding while reviewing Administrative Law Judge Donna N. Dawson's 2017 decisions that found 10 out of 11 disputed work rules maintained by...

