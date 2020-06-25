Senate Backs New Sanctions Over China's Hong Kong Policy

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow the U.S. to penalize companies that assist the Chinese government in suppressing Hong Kong's independence from Beijing, following China's enactment of a law tightening its control over the region. The bill was approved by unanimous consent with no objections or demands for a roll call vote, after Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who co-authored the legislation with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., criticized the Trump administration on the Senate floor for taking no meaningful actions against China for its crackdown on Hong Kong. Even though Congress passed a law last year authorizing the...

