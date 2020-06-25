Enbridge Ordered To Shutter Mich. Pipeline Amid Safety Probe

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Inc. must temporarily shut down its pipeline under the waters connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron after a state court ruled Thursday that neither it nor the state was given enough information to assess the safety of operating the allegedly damaged structure. Judge James S. Jamo granted Attorney General Dana Nessel's motion for a temporary restraining order stopping the flow of oil through both directions of the pipeline until more information is shared with the state, particularly information about what might have damaged an underwater support structure for one leg of the pipeline. The state also wants to find out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS