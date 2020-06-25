3rd Circ. Won't Revive Pa. Union Fee Challenge, Citing Janus

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday threw out a challenge to a Pennsylvania law allowing unions to collect so-called agency fees from nonmembers, agreeing with the lower court that the case brought by a group of teachers was moot in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision finding the practice unconstitutional. In its published opinion, the three-judge panel ruled that the district court correctly found that there was no longer any controversy in the suit a group of public school teachers brought against several public-sector unions and others over the Pennsylvania statute. The unions conceded that the state's agency fee arrangements...

