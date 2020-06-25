House OKs Extension For Expired Antitrust Leniency Perks

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill seeking to permanently extend a recently expired program that can reduce damages in private cases for companies that receive leniency from the U.S. Department of Justice in criminal antitrust investigations. The House passed a bill through unanimous consent that would permanently extend a key piece of the Antitrust Criminal Penalty Enhancement and Reform Act, known as ACPERA. The proposed legislation would remove provisions from the statute that caused its main incentive to sunset on Monday. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said in a statement after it passed the House...

