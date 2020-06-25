Pa. Panel Punts On Jurisdiction For Out-Of-State Cos.

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Superior Court of Pennsylvania declined to decide whether out-of-state plaintiffs can haul an out-of-state defendant into Pennsylvania courts based solely on the defendant's registration to do business in the Keystone State, instead ruling that a group of firefighters had waived that argument. By tossing out the case against Federal Signal Corp. on a waiver issue rather than ruling on the jurisdictional issue, the court ducked defining whether Pennsylvania's so-called long-arm statute could apply to the New York, Florida and Massachusetts firefighters' claims that Illinois-based Federal Signal's sirens gave them hearing loss. "As plaintiffs' only argument is waived, we affirm the...

