7th Circ. Clarifies Test For 'Misleading' Debt Collection Letters

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT) -- On June 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana's entry of summary judgment in favor of a defendant debt collector in a claim under Title 15 of the U.S. Code, Section 1692(e) — stating that "mere speculation" that a collection letter is misleading is insufficient to survive summary judgment. The court held that language that is not facially deceptive or misleading requires extrinsic evidence to demonstrate a reasonable unsophisticated consumer would not be misled. In Johnson v. Enhanced Recovery Company LLC,[1] the court found language stating an account "may...

