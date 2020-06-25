Zohar Funds OK'd To Examine Tilton Books In Ch. 11 Tax Tiff

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge authorized funds formerly controlled by distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton to conduct a Chapter 11 examination of financial records held by Tilton, Patriarch Partners LLC and its affiliates on Thursday, over Tilton's objections. The order followed a motion earlier this month for an examination by Zohar III Corp. and its affiliated funds, citing problems and tax liabilities created by Tilton's abrupt resignation as designated tax director for the funds for the 2019 tax year despite an earlier agreement to maintain the status quo. Tilton controlled the Zohar funds until she stepped aside in mid-2018 under a mediated...

