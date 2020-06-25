Trade Court Keeps Revised Mexican Sugar Trade Deals Intact

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday upheld revised U.S.-Mexico trade agreements over sugar imports, finding that the federal government sufficiently explained why changing quality standards and shipment requirements was to the benefit of domestic producers. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon said even though he axed the U.S.' 2017 trade agreements with Mexico that contained the same changes, the amendments to sugar purity standards and bulk shipment requirements were not themselves the issue. The 2017 trade agreements were insufficient because the U.S. Department of Commerce failed to adequately document its negotiations with Mexico, but the fact that those agreements are...

