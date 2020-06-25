Drivers Ask To Sue Hertz For False Reports Despite Ch. 11

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A group of Hertz Corp. customers asked the Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday to let them pursue claims that the company falsely reported the cars they'd rented as stolen, saying the company should not enjoy the protection Chapter 11 provides against pending litigation while it continues to break the law. The 26 customers, who each allege that they'd rented a Hertz vehicle and then were arrested or otherwise prosecuted because the company reported it stolen, said Hertz has been using the police as a "taxpayer subsidized repo service," instead of updating its computers and policies to prevent the false reports. In the...

