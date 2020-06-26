Data Scraper Asks High Court To Leave LinkedIn Ruling Alone

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Data analytics startup hiQ Labs Inc. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that made way for the startup to scrape LinkedIn's publicly available information in order to resell it, arguing that the appeals court's reading of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to exclude viewing and gathering public information is correct. The high court asked hiQ Labs in April to respond to LinkedIn Corp.'s petition seeking to challenge the unanimous Ninth Circuit ruling, which affirmed a lower court's injunction blocking the professional networking site from denying hiQ access to public member profiles on which...

