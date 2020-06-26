5th Circ. Snuffs Challenge To FDA Regulation Of E-Cigs

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied an appeal by a vaping trade organization and retailer challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2016 rule putting e-cigarettes under the same regulations as other tobacco products, saying Congress was within its rights to delegate such a decision to the agency. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel said the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, or TCA, of 2009's delegation allowing the FDA to decide which tobacco products fit under the law falls "comfortably" within the exceptions to constitutional rules against delegating power, despite arguments by Big Time Vapes Inc. and United States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS