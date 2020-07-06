Ferring And Serenity's SDNY Patent Trial Kicks Off Over Zoom

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Zoom-based patent showdown between drugmakers Ferring and Serenity kicked off Monday with highly technical testimony from a pharmaceuticals expert — as well as some exasperation from Southern District of New York Chief Judge Colleen McMahon at the pace of the digital proceedings. The dispute originates with Ferring Pharmaceuticals' suit seeking to invalidate two Serenity Pharmaceutical patents relating to the use of the anti-diuretic compound desmopressin, which is the active ingredient in Ferring's nighttime urination medication Nocdurna. Serenity counterclaimed that Ferring's drug infringes its patents, and the trial began on these counterclaims — without opening statements, per Judge McMahon's suggestion....

