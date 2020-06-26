Tax Manager Can't Escape Denmark's $2B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 5:05 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Friday to allow a British tax management company to avoid accusations that it mistakenly aided an international scheme which allegedly cheated the Danish government out of $2 billion by negligently submitting fraudulent tax refund claims on behalf of clients. Judge Andrew Baker said at the High Court that Denmark's tax authority had a realistic prospect of success in its lawsuit against a tax reclamation company, Goal Taxback Ltd., despite describing its pleaded allegations as "unfit for purpose." The decision is the second time in a week that Judge Baker has rejected attempts by the defendants to get...

