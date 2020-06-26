SFO Gets Time To Seize Assets Linked To Uzbek Graft Scandal

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday extended a freezing order over a £33 million ($41 million) property portfolio that Britain's Serious Fraud Office claims was obtained using the proceeds of corruption by Gulnara Karimova, the imprisoned daughter of Uzbekistan's former president. The SFO also won another six months to notify Karimova and her former partner, Rustam Madumarov, of its lawsuit because it has been unable to serve the civil recovery order on the defendants, who are both in prison in Uzebekistan, according to the SFO. "The fact they are both incarcerated in Uzbekistan and there have been clear difficulties in effecting service...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS