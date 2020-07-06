Saudi HSBC Affiliate Sues Spanish Construction Co. For £5.6M

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 5:29 PM BST) -- HSBC's Saudi Arabia affiliate is asking London's High Court to order a Spanish infrastructure company to hand over £5.6 million ($7 million) for costs incurred after a multimillion-dollar contract to build a water desalination plant was terminated. Saudi British Bank, which is partly owned by HSBC Holdings PLC, claimed in June 15 court documents that it has been left out of pocket after Abengoa SA failed to honor 2015 contract obligations linked to a $133 million infrastructure project. According to the suit, SBB agreed to provide credit and banking facilities to Abengoa subsidiary Abener Abeinsa Power & Water Construction Co. after...

