MSC Settles Latest Cargo Damage Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 10:12 PM BST) -- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. has resolved a suit brought by two insurers over damage to an 18-ton food shipment, the latest of several settlements in England over goods said to have been ruined under the Swiss shipping giant's watch. The claim, filed by Generali France and AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance alongside a food distributor, a container terminal operator and a logistic company, has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a Tomlin order dated June 22 and filed at the High Court. Judge Sara Cockerill signed off on the order giving the sides permission to apply...

