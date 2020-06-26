Hiscox, QBE, Aviva Policyholders Added To FCA Test Case

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 4:23 PM BST) -- Groups of policyholders at QBE, Aviva and Hiscox can be added to the Financial Conduct Authority's test case against insurers over claims for business interruption liability during the COVID-19 lockdown, a court ordered on Friday. Judges Christopher Butcher and Julian Flaux joined the policyholders to the City regulator's High Court lawsuit against eight insurers after they refused to pay out on claims for interrupted business as a result of the nationwide shut-down during the pandemic. Judge Butcher said they have an interest in the outcome of the case and it is important that their arguments are "fully and properly" put forward...

