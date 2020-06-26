Oil Producer Sable Permian Hits Ch. 11 As Prices Plummet

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer Sable Permian Resources filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court on Friday, saying the continuing decline of energy prices have left it without the cash to keep up the payments in its more than $1.3 billion in debt.In papers filed Friday in follow-up to its late Thursday Chapter 11 petition, Sable said a 2019 out-of-court restructuring proved insufficient to deal with the challenges of the continued plunge in oil and gas prices and that it would be both negotiating a restructuring and pursuing a 90-day sale process.Houston-based Sable was founded in 2014 as the parent company of American Energy Permian Holdings, with which it merged following the 2019 restructuring. It currently holds 127,600 acres of oil and gas leases in the Permian basin of west Texas, according to its court filings.Sable said it had secured $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing to continue operations through the bankruptcy.Sable has retained Evercore Group as its investment banker and Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC as its restructuring adviser.Sable is represented by George A. Davis, Caroline A. Reckler, Jeramy Webb, Brett Newman, Jonathan Gordon and Jeffrey Bjork of Latham & Watkins LLP and Timothy A. "Tad" Davidson II, Joseph Rovira and Ashley L. Harper of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.