EU Watchdog Seeks Input On How To Define Markets

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- European competition regulators are casting a wide net for stakeholder input on how to potentially redefine market boundaries, an initiative that could change antitrust enforcers' calculus as they decide whether to put up roadblocks to a merger. In a questionnaire unveiled Friday, the European Commission seeks "public consultation" on the market definition used in EU competition law. The move formalizes a plan that EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager unveiled in December to rethink how the commission looks at markets. The commission said the questionnaire results will be used to assess whether the Market Definition Notice, which dates to 1997, needs updating....

