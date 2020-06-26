GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- California's landmark consumer privacy law gathered enough signatures to qualify for November's election ballot, and the European Commission urged privacy enforcers to more consistently ensure companies follow the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Calif. Privacy Law Revision Will Appear on Ballots California residents will soon have a chance to vote on a proposal to strengthen the state's landmark consumer privacy law, with the secretary of state announcing Thursday that the backers of the California Privacy Rights Act had gathered enough signatures to qualify the...

