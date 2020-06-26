Health Chain, Patients Reach $2.8M Data Breach Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A multihospital health system has agreed to shell out $2.8 million to put to rest a proposed class action over two phishing attacks that allegedly compromised the personal information of more than a million patients, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in Wisconsin federal court. According to the suit, two phishing attacks in 2017 and 2018 affected about 1.4 million patients at Iowa Health System, which does business as UnityPoint Health. The breaches compromised patients' names, addresses, phone numbers, medical records and billing information, the patients alleged. Under Thursday's proposed deal, UnityPoint will provide settlement class members with a...

