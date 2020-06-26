Texas Justices Allow Post-Verdict Arbitration In Cattle Case

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A strongly split Texas Supreme Court on Friday erased a cow breeder's $600,000 breach of contract and negligence jury verdict against a cattle company and pushed the case to arbitration in a move that three dissenting justices said was "in defiance of all common sense." In a 6-3 decision, the court's majority found that Hart of Texas Cattle Feeders LLC hadn't forfeited its right to appeal a trial court's refusal to send the claims to arbitration by waiting until the case went to trial and a jury returned a verdict in favor of breeder Bonsmara Natural Beef Co. LLC. The majority...

