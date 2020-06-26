Weil, Cadwalader Steer Bid Valuing CoreLogic At $7B

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT) -- Weil-led Cannae Holdings and Cadwalader-guided Senator Investment Group on Friday made an unsolicited offer to take CoreLogic private at what they said was a 37% premium in a deal valuing the California-based real estate analytics business at $7 billion. In a letter to the CoreLogic Inc. board of directors, Cannae Holdings Inc. and Senator Investment Group LP said they believe they have the skills and experience to improve the business. The investors, who said they jointly own a 15% stake in CoreLogic, added that if the board is unwilling to negotiate they're prepared to take the deal straight to their fellow...

