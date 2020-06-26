Fort, Cobalt Guide $51M Estonia Office Building Trade

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Baltics law firm Fort represented an East Capital Real Estate fund in connection its €45.75 million ($51.4 million) purchase of a property in Tallinn, Estonia, from Partners Group and Northern Horizon, which had counsel from Cobalt. The deal is for the head office of Estonia Bank SEB in Tallinn, and the purchase is the first the fund, East Capital Real Estate IV, has made, East Capital Real Estate said Friday. The 24-story property has 16,000 square meters (roughly 172,200 square feet) of space, and SEB has been a tenant there since 1999. Laurus SARL, a joint venture of private equity shop...

