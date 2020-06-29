Keeping Data-Breach Reports Confidential After Capital One

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- When U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson ordered[1] Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over a post-breach digital forensics report to the consumer plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation relating to the bank's July 29, 2019, data breach,[2] the decision sent shock waves through the community of legal and forensic firms that help companies respond to cyberattacks. Now, with U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga's June 25 order denying Capital One's motion for reconsideration,[3] the shock waves continue. In the case of In re: Capital One Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Capital...

