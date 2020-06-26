7th Circ. Won't Revive Merck Employee Bias Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court's summary judgment in favor of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. in an employee's suit claiming sex and disability discrimination, retaliation and failure to accommodate her disability, ruling the "undisputed facts" showed no evidence of wrongdoing by the pharmaceutical giant. The panel said plaintiff Joyce Keen made a series of improper arguments and submissions to the district court, and that the district court judge was correct in striking her summary judgment submissions. The panel also said it would not consider the facts she had presented in her submissions, as she had asked it...

