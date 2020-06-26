EEOC's Doc Request In Bias Suit Is Too Pricey, Judge Says

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission can't force George Washington University to spend more to produce certain documents than it wants in damages in a suit alleging that a former athletic director discriminated against his female executive assistant, a Washington, D.C., federal judge held Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey's order resolved a monthslong discovery fight over whether the EEOC made overly broad requests for emails and other documents to bolster its claims that Patrick Nero, the onetime head of GWU's athletics department, gave preferential treatment to male staffer Michael Aresco over his female Executive Assistant Sara Williams. The dispute...

