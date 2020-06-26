Russian National Sentenced To Nine Years For Cyber Fraud

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court on Friday sentenced Russian national Aleksei Burkov to nine years in prison for operating websites to commit credit card fraud and hacking among other crimes, according to the Department of Justice. The 30-year-old ran a website called Cardplanet that sold hacked credit and debit card numbers and facilitating more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases from U.S. accounts, according to court records. A second "invite-only" website allowed individuals to advertise stolen information as well as money laundering and hacking services, according to the DOJ. Judge T. S. Ellis III issued Friday's sentence. Burkov will receive credit for...

