Latham-Led Pesticide Group Lands $45M Funding Round

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Latham & Watkins-led venture capital-backed company researching new pesticides to help farmers in developing countries better protect their crops announced its launch Friday and a $45 million funding round led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Woburn, Massachusetts-based Enko Chem Inc. said its Series B financing brings its total investments to $66 million. Enko said the latest round was led by the Gates Foundation and included groups such Novalis LifeSciences, Finistere Ventures and Anterra Capital, the latter of which incubated the company after its founding in 2017. "Resistance issues have been plaguing agriculture production for years, but the industry...

