No Meat To Tyson 'Prime Pork' False Ad Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday threw out claims that The Fresh Market Inc. and Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. falsely advertised one of their pork products as graded "Prime" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, saying that nowhere on the packaging does the product invoke the USDA's approval. U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck dismissed with prejudice claims in the proposed class action led by Fred Michael Davis and others, saying reasonable consumers would not be misled by the packaging on Chairman's Reserve Prime Pork into thinking it received a prime grade, noting the USDA does not grade pork the way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS