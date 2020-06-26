Trump Formally Nominates Pendley To Head BLM

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump nominated William Perry Pendley to head the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, a move that would formalize powers that he had long been exercising, according to a White House announcement on Friday. Pendley currently serves as the deputy director for policy and programs at BLM, but last year was given the power to exercise the authority of the director. Pendley is a long-time conservative lawyer and some Senate Democrats voiced opposition to the nomination soon after it was announced. Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt praised Trump's move. "I commend President Trump's intent to nominate William Perry Pendley who...

