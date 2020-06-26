Group Asks Court To Pause LA's Minority Pot Licensing

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A group whose bids for Los Angeles social equity cannabis licenses were rejected at an early stage has renewed its effort to pause the city's processing of applications while they pursue a do-over of what they allege was a botched and unfair system for awarding the licenses. The group, which calls itself the Social Equity Owners and Workers Association Inc., submitted a brief on Wednesday asking a California state judge for a preliminary injunction, after a previous push for a temporary restraining order was rejected by the court. The group alleges the system that the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS